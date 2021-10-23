Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $374,000. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

