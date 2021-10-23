Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $14,820,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $9,570,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $2,848,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 327,271 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 114.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 246,900 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $243.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.51.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

