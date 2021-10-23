Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,666. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $76.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

