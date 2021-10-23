LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.92. LKQ reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. 819,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. LKQ has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

