Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$92.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$63.74 target price (down from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.53.

Shares of LBLCF stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

