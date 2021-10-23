Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0798 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $542,958.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,659,609 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

