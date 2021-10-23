Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) versus Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Head to Head Review

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $15.55 billion 3.31 $3.39 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -45.55% -42.40% Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lomiko Metals and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 3 1 0 2.00

Lomiko Metals currently has a consensus price target of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 260.47%. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. Given Lomiko Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats Lomiko Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Company Profile

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical. The GMK Group segment includes main mining, processing and metallurgy operations as well as transport services, energy, repair and maintenance services located in Taimyr Peninsula. The South Cluster segment includes certain ore mining and processing operations located in Taimyr Peninsula. The KGMK Group segment includes mining and metallurgy operations, energy, exploration activities located in Kola Peninsula. The NN Harjavalta segment includes refinery operations located in Finland. The GRK Bystrinskoye segment includes ore mining and processing operations located in the Zabaikalsky region of the Russian Federation. The Other Mining segment engages in in metal mining and processing joint operations of nkomati nickel mine. The Other Non-Metallurgical segment deals with metal and other trading, supply chain management, transport services, energy and utility, research,

