Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

LBPH stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. Equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,193,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

