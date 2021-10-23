Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $15.85 Average PT from Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LU. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,440,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

