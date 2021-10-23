Lunyr Price Up 106.3% Over Last 7 Days (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Lunyr has a market cap of $384,901.15 and $3,286.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 106.3% against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00206546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010656 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

