Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ball by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 361,493 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.