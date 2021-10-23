Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 5,200 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

