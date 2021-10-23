Machina Capital S.A.S. Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 180.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $221.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average is $217.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.45.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

