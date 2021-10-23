Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $584,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 19,046.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $308.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.