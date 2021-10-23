Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. AMETEK makes up about 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth $446,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $131.14 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

