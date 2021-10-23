Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 1,318 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,318 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $232.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

