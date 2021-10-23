Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 341,708 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,708 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.73% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $77,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 178,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $60.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

