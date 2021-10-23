Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 508,260 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13,049.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,260 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $89,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK opened at $213.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

