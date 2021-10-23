Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 96,841.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,580,996 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.97% of Laureate Education worth $81,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $154,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 547.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 156,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Laureate Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.88%.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

