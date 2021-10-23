Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 900,290 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 243.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,269,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Snap worth $86,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.01.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $25,000,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,835,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,264,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,824,671 shares of company stock valued at $290,416,518.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.