Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,935 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $83,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

PG opened at $140.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

