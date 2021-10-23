Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $91.90 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1,592.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 887,777 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.50% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $91,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 528,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,544.11 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $538,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

