MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 897 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.2% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $82.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

