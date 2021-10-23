MACRO Consulting Group Buys 117 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $95,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,726,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 623.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

