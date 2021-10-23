MACRO Consulting Group Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MACRO Consulting Group lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

