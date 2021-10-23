MACRO Consulting Group Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MACRO Consulting Group lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $232.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

