MACRO Consulting Group Has $282,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $61,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $213.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $215.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

