MACRO Consulting Group Sells 1,827 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MACRO Consulting Group cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,752 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $171.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $172.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.