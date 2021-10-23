Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNGPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

MNGPF stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

