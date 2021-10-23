Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Shares Down 3.5%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 98,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 396,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

