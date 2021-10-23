Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several brokerages have commented on MGDPF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

