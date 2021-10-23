Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of MRNS opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,276,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

