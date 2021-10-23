MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.61. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $415.43. 156,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,026. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $396.17 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

