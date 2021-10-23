MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $415.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.65. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $396.17 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,761,000 after purchasing an additional 85,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total transaction of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.