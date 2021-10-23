Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.28. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,226 shares of company stock worth $75,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

