Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 217,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,621 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,991 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $61,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 968,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after buying an additional 676,836 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

