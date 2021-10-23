Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 980,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 189,499.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,539 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 53,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in UBS Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,609,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,464,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,455,000 after acquiring an additional 80,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

