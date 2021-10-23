Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 432.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,339 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $26,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 110.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $156,600,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

