Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 58.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.09 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.96.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.