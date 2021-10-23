Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,319 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,519,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.19.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $414.32 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

