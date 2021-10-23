Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up 3.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned approximately 0.11% of Kellogg worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Kellogg by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,578.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

