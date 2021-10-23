Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $43.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.27.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2,935.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $108,000.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

