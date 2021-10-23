MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MBIA worth $39,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in MBIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,043,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148,563 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,882,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 50,864 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at $9,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at $5,964,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%.

MBIA Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

