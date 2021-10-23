McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.970-$3.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.27 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.30 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.