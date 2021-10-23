Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Earns Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 105.90 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 57.36 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.52.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.