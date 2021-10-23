Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.39

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.39 and traded as high as C$62.25. Metro shares last traded at C$62.01, with a volume of 274,535 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.39. The firm has a market cap of C$15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 3.6847584 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.98%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

