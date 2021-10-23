Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

