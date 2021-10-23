Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report ($2.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.41). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($11.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.94) to ($8.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($12.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.94) to ($8.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of research firms recently commented on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

NASDAQ MRTX traded up $12.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.71. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

