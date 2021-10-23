MKM Partners Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $31.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 55,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3,712.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 275,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 429,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 310,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

