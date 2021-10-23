MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.32.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $340.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $221.73 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

